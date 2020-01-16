Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Government sets a cap to state expenses

It will affect the new cabinet.

Ladislav KamenickýLadislav Kamenický(Source: SITA)

Public administration should not spend more than €39.3 billion this year.

This is a cap for the expenditures from the general government budget for 2020, approved by the Peter Pellegrini government at its January 15 session. It was proposed by Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický (Smer), the Denník N daily reported.

The amount concerns all public administration, which means that, for example, municipalities will not have their own expenditure cap.

Related articleInstead of balanced, Slovakia has risky budget Read more 

“The period for the correction mechanism is all of 2020,” reads the document approved by the government, as quoted by Denník N.

The aim is to prevent the structural deficit from exceeding 0.5 percent. This would also show Brussels that Slovakia is serious about its pledge to have a balanced budget, according to the daily.

Why was the cap introduced?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jan 2020 at 14:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Ladislav Kamenický

Top stories

Police detained ex-general prosecutor Trnka

He has been charged with abuse of authority.

Former General Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who works at the General Prosecutor's Office, is to be heard by the police in the 2011 Gorilla Case.

Kuciak murder trial: Tóth implicates Kočner and others

The former journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth, who surveilled journalists for Kočner, testified on the third day.

Witness Peter Tóth was heard for eight hours on January 15, 2019, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, western Slovakia.

From star journalist to Kočner's friend: Who is Peter Tóth?

The man who followed journalists for Kočner is a key witness in the Kuciak murder trial.

Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020.

Internationally recognised IT expert first fired from university. Now she has been accepted back

More than 2,500 students, employees and graduates signed a petition against the decision.

Mária Bieliková

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College