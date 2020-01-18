Items in shopping cart: View
Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.(Source: AP/TASR)

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová and Italy’s Federica Brignone shared a victory in the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy on January 18, 2020.

They finished with the same overall time of 2:21.15.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished third, crossing the finish line 0.01 seconds later.

“One-hundredth of a second is virtually nothing, but I hoped that I’d perhaps even beat Feredica,” Vlhová told the public-service broadcaster RTVS, commenting on her rivals Brignone and Shiffrin. “The second round wasn’t easy. The girls were fast, they were keeping their positions. Meanwhile, I was focusing on my performance.”

The 24-year-old Slovak achieved her 13th World Cup win in Sestriere. It was also her fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Meanwhile, Vlhová secured a back-to-back overall victory in the Cup in Sestriere after dominating in one of the most prestigious World Cup slalom races in Flachau, Austria on January 14.

18. Jan 2020 at 17:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

