Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.(Source: AP/TASR)

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová and Italy’s Federica Brignone shared a victory in the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy on January 18, 2020.

They finished with the same overall time of 2:21.15.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished third, crossing the finish line 0.01 seconds later.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/wEYNbnFsLZ8

“One-hundredth of a second is virtually nothing, but I hoped that I’d perhaps even beat Feredica,” Vlhová told the public-service broadcaster RTVS, commenting on her rivals Brignone and Shiffrin. “The second round wasn’t easy. The girls were fast, they were keeping their positions. Meanwhile, I was focusing on my performance.”

The 24-year-old Slovak achieved her 13th World Cup win in Sestriere. It was also her fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Meanwhile, Vlhová secured a back-to-back overall victory in the Cup in Sestriere after dominating in one of the most prestigious World Cup slalom races in Flachau, Austria on January 14.

18. Jan 2020