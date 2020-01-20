Invest in Slovakia: Economy and business environment

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment
Inflation (9/2019): 2.9%
GDP growth (2018): 3.5%
GDP per capita 2018 (nominal): USD20,670
GDP per capita 2018 (PPP): USD31,326
Export (2018): €79.14 billion
Import (2018): €76.84 billion
Read more about:
- Main economic activities by gross added value
- Foreign direct investment
- Cumulative FDI by country of origin
- Cumulative FDI by economic activity
- Main export countries
- Main import countries
- Utility prices
- Transportation costs
- Bank account
Main economic activities by gross added value (2017):
20. Jan 2020 at 11:40