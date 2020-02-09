Invest in Slovakia: Opportunities

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment

What are the strongest pillars of Slovakia's industry? Which ones provide the best opportunities for potential investors?

Slovakia promotes itself as the largest car producer per capita in the world (198 in 2018) with three carmakers located in western Slovakia (Bratislava, Trnava, and close to Žilina). While the fourth carmaker, the British Jaguar Land Rover, opened its plant near Nitra in 2018, it sees an even bigger space for the development of the network of carmakers’

subcontractors, especially in the east of the country.

The second strongest pillar of Slovakia’s industry is the electrotechnical industry with companies in Galanta, Nitra, and Nové Mesto nad Váhom, to

mention a few. Other sectors with a tradition in Slovakia are the chemical industry and forestry.

IT is a promising sector in Slovakia, where apart from Bratislava, also in Košice and Žilina there have been built strong IT clusters. Slovakia has also become home to several business service centres, most of which are currently located in Bratislava with opportunities to spread into other parts of Slovakia. The trend of transitioning the economy towards services is visible by the mushrooming of startups and R&D centres, many of which can utilise EU funds or the state’s investment incentives.

9. Feb 2020 at 8:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff