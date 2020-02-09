Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Invest in Slovakia: Opportunities

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment

What are the strongest pillars of Slovakia's industry? Which ones provide the best opportunities for potential investors?

Slovakia promotes itself as the largest car producer per capita in the world (198 in 2018) with three carmakers located in western Slovakia (Bratislava, Trnava, and close to Žilina). While the fourth carmaker, the British Jaguar Land Rover, opened its plant near Nitra in 2018, it sees an even bigger space for the development of the network of carmakers’
subcontractors, especially in the east of the country.

The second strongest pillar of Slovakia’s industry is the electrotechnical industry with companies in Galanta, Nitra, and Nové Mesto nad Váhom, to
mention a few. Other sectors with a tradition in Slovakia are the chemical industry and forestry.

IT is a promising sector in Slovakia, where apart from Bratislava, also in Košice and Žilina there have been built strong IT clusters. Slovakia has also become home to several business service centres, most of which are currently located in Bratislava with opportunities to spread into other parts of Slovakia. The trend of transitioning the economy towards services is visible by the mushrooming of startups and R&D centres, many of which can utilise EU funds or the state’s investment incentives.

9. Feb 2020 at 8:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Automotive

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Pressburger Klezmer Band record iconic Slovak song in Yiddish

Listen to the Slovak and Yiddish versions of Čerešne or Karshelekh.

Members of the Pressburger Klezmer Band from Slovakia.

Which party has the most transparent campaign?

Vlasť and Smer parties among those running most untransparent campaigns.

The coalition of non-parliamentary parties Progressive Slovakia/Spolu has the most transparent campaign.

Grandma explains how to make Slovak doughnuts

Pampúchy or šišky are simple and cheap to make.

Pampúchy or šišky are a common sweet dish in Slovakia.

IT experts testified on Threema, Kocner had many questions

His defence is based on questioning the authenticity of the messages.

Jozef Kuciak

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College