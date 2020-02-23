Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Invest in Slovakia: Government policy & Legislation

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

Which governmental regulations should you be aware of before investing in Slovakia? What is Slovakia's base VAT rate? What are the different types of business entities and which are the most popular in Slovakia? Read below to find out more about government and legislation in Slovakia.

Membership in international institutions: European Union, the eurozone, NATO, OECD, WTO, WHO, UN, OSCE, and others
Government structure: parliamentary democracy – the cabinet headed by the prime minister holds the executive powers and the country’s highest legislative body is the 150-member parliament. The president is the head of state and the formal head of the executive office with limited powers.
General government debt (2018): 48.9% of GDP

Free trade agreements

Slovakia, as a member of the EU (the EU is a party to trade agreements and other agreements with a trade component both in the WTO context and bilaterally with certain countries and regions) has free trade agreements with Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Tunisia, Morocco, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Mexico, South Africa, CARIFORUM States, Madagascar, Mauritius, the Seychelles, Zimbabwe, the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Iraq, Colombia, Peru and Central America, Canada (Source: EC)

23. Feb 2020 at 8:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

