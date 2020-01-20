Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia is more innovative than its V4 neighbours

The most innovative country in the world is Germany.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: SME)

Slovakia improved its ranking in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It rose by one position to 24th place, making it the most innovative country in the Visegrad Group (V4) region, the ČTK newswire reported.

The most innovative country is Germany, which broke South Korea’s six-year winning streak. Singapore ranked third, followed by Switzerland.

The annual Bloomberg Innovation Index, in its eighth year, analyses dozens of criteria using seven metrics, including research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies.

20. Jan 2020 at 13:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Bödör denies helping Kočner

Businessman Norbert Bödör refused the allegations voiced by witness Peter Toth last week.

National court drama intensifies as polls raise alarm

The first week of the Kuciak murder trial saw key witnesses take the stand while polls do not rule out a far-right victory in February.

Peter Toth

Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.

Trnka release, prosecutor questions charges

The police demanded custody for the former general prosecutor but in vain.

Dobroslav Trnka

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College