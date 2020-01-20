Slovakia is more innovative than its V4 neighbours

The most innovative country in the world is Germany.

Slovakia improved its ranking in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It rose by one position to 24th place, making it the most innovative country in the Visegrad Group (V4) region, the ČTK newswire reported.

The most innovative country is Germany, which broke South Korea’s six-year winning streak. Singapore ranked third, followed by Switzerland.

The annual Bloomberg Innovation Index, in its eighth year, analyses dozens of criteria using seven metrics, including research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies.

20. Jan 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff