Iconic industrial building may host craft brewery

Heineken is looking to ride the wave of craft beers in Slovakia.

The iconic Warehouse Nr 7, neighbouring the Eurovea development on the embankment of the Danube, may return to life as a craft brewery and restaurant. Heineken, the dominant beer producer in Slovakia, wants to brew and sell its craft beer Bradáč there.

Heineken, which controls roughly 45 percent of the Slovak beer market, has already asked for permission to adapt the building, which is a protected national cultural monument, for new purposes. Its ambition is to start construction work during the first quarter of this year and it plans to start the operation of the new facility this autumn.

It wants to invest as much as €1.6 million in total into the new facility. Of this, €700,000 will go towards the creation of the restaurant, €300,000 are costs linked with construction work related to the brewery and €600,000 will be the price of the brewing technology, the reality.etrend.sk reported.

The brewery and the restaurant will be located on the first floor of the former warehouse. The plan is to put the brewing technology on an elevated platform in order to protect it from possible floods.

There are two variants to the plans submitted which allow for the brewing of either 6,000 hectolitres or 7,5000 hectolitres. The restaurant should have a capacity of more than 300 seats. Heineken claims its proposal would not have any negative impact on this national monument.

The owner of the building, the developer J&T Real Estate (JTRE) who are also the developers of the Eurovea 2 project, plans to turn the rest of the building into offices.

“On other floors, we are preparing a new office concept focusing particularly on smaller tenants,” said Pavel Pelikán, JTRE executive director, as cited by the Hospodárske Noviny daily.

The reconstruction work should take place later this year and the new offices fitted next year.

History of Warehouse Nr 7

Warehouse Nr 7 is of interest due to its progressivity and modern solutions, according Gabriela Habáňová from the Regional Monuments Office of Bratislava. Its construction in the 1920's was connected with the growing importance of the Port of Bratislava as an international river port. It served as a warehouse for grain and was full of non-traditional details and solutions.

20. Jan 2020 at 17:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff