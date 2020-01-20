National court drama intensifies as polls raise alarm

The first week of the Kuciak murder trial saw key witnesses take the stand while polls do not rule out a far-right victory in February.

The election campaign is intensifying in Slovakia, but it is the court and prosecution that have been making headlines in the past week. The trend is likely to continue in the coming days.

Key witnesses have testified

Every one of the three days of the trial last week brought a different kind of highlight. After Miroslav Marček admitted to having shot Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on the first day of the trial, Zoltán Andruskó was brought forward on the second day.

20. Jan 2020 at 14:36 | Michaela Terenzani