Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

National court drama intensifies as polls raise alarm

The first week of the Kuciak murder trial saw key witnesses take the stand while polls do not rule out a far-right victory in February.

Peter TothPeter Toth(Source: Sme)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The election campaign is intensifying in Slovakia, but it is the court and prosecution that have been making headlines in the past week. The trend is likely to continue in the coming days.

Key witnesses have testified

Every one of the three days of the trial last week brought a different kind of highlight. After Miroslav Marček admitted to having shot Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on the first day of the trial, Zoltán Andruskó was brought forward on the second day.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Jan 2020 at 14:36  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Bödör denies helping Kočner

Businessman Norbert Bödör refused the allegations voiced by witness Peter Toth last week.

Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.

Trnka release, prosecutor questions charges

The police demanded custody for the former general prosecutor but in vain.

Dobroslav Trnka

These 8 graphs explain why Slovakia is a car nation

Slovakia is the world’s largest car producer per capita.

An employee works on a car model at the PSA Groupe Slovakia car plant in Trnava, western Slovakia, on April 4, 2019.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College