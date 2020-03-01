Invest in Slovakia: Important contacts

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

It's all about who you know when it comes to successful business. Start forging valuable connections with relevant associations, banks, ministries and more in Slovakia with our detailed and manageable contact list below.

Contact details:



Information about existing businesses

Business Register of the Slovak Republic

Obchodný register Slovenskej republiky (OR SR)

- a database of all businesses active in Slovakia administered by the Justice Ministry

www.orsr.sk

Trade Register of the Slovak Republic

Živnostenský register Slovenskej republiky (ŽR SR)

- a database of all individuals working under trade licences in Slovakia

www.zrsr.sk

Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Slovenská obchodná a priemyselná komora (SOPK)

- gathering industrial and commercial businesses, assisting in finding a local business partner

Tel: +421 (0)2 5443-3291; web.sopk.sk

Statistics Office / Štatistický úrad

- statistical information about Slovakia, a database of all businesses and institutions registered in Slovakia

Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-6222; www.statistics.sk

Support for investors

Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency

Slovenská agentúra pre rozvoj investícií a obchodu (SARIO)

- supporting the investment projects of domestic and foreign investors, providing consultancy and aid to investors, and assisting SMEs in their search for export and trade opportunities abroad

Tel: +421 (0)2 5826-0100; www.sario.sk

Business and Innovation Centre

Podnikateľské a inovačné centrum (BIC)

- business and innovation consulting, transnational technology transfer, financial consulting, regional development, support in the EU Framework Programmes for research, technology development and innovation, project management and investment consulting

Tel: +421 (0)2 3233-2711; www.bic.sk

Investment Support Association

Združenie pre rozvoj investícií (ISA)

- support for the presentation of investments and their benefits for the development of Slovakia

Tel: +421 (0)907 910-646; www.isa-association.sk

Slovak Business Agency (SBA)

- assisting small and medium businesses in Slovakia, securing the building of infrastructure for business development (incubators)

Tel: +421 (0)2 2036-3100; www.sbagency.sk

Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation

Slovenská agentúra pre medzinárodnú rozvojovú spoluprácu (SAMRS)

- administering the Slovak Aid programme, implementation of development aid programmes

Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-2601; www.slovakaid.sk

Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency

Slovenská inovačná a energetická agentúra (SIEA)

- free-of-charge energy consulting for households and businesses, monitoring innovation activities in Slovakia, information about opportunities to draw EU funds for innovation in businesses

Tel: +421 (0)2 5824-8111; www.siea.sk

Ministries

Economy Ministry

Ministerstvo hospodárstva

- the departments of entrepreneurship and of export and foreign trade are part of the ministry

Tel: +421 (0)2 4854-1111; www.mhsr.sk

Justice Ministry / Ministerstvo spravodlivosti

- the ministry’s website provides information on courts that secure the legal process of establishing a business in Slovakia

Tel: +421 (0)2 8889-1111; www.justice.gov.sk

Foreign and European Affairs Ministry

Ministerstvo zahraničných vecí a európskych záležitostí

- information on embassies, consular services, and business departments of Slovak embassies abroad

Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-1111; www.mzv.sk

Taxes and customs

Financial Administration of the Slovak Republic

Finančná správa Slovenskej republiky

- administering taxes

- customs policy, customs tariffs, origin of goods, administering indirect taxes

Tel: +421 (0)48 431-7222; www.financnasprava.sk

Control and audit bodies

National Labour Inspectorate

Národný inšpektorát práce

- state watchdog, enforcement of labour-related legislation, work conditions and occupational safety

Tel: +421 (0)55 797-9902; www.ip.gov.sk

Slovak Environment Agency

Slovenská agentúra životného prostredia (SAŽP)

- environmental impact assessment

Tel: +421 (0)48 437-4111; www.sazp.sk

Slovak Trade Inspection

Slovenská obchodná inšpekcia (SOI)

- authority for internal market surveillance

Tel: +421 (0)2 5827-2162; www.soi.sk

Land registry

Katastrálny úrad / Land registry

- information about land ownership

www.katasterportal.sk/kapor

Banks

Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic / EXIM Banka

- supporting exports by financing and insuring export credits

Tel: +421 (0)2 5939-8111; www.eximbanka.sk

National Bank of Slovakia

Národná Banka Slovenska (NBS)

- central bank, providing statistical information about balance of payments and currency rates

Tel: +421 (0)2 5787-1111; www.nbs.sk

Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank

Slovenská záručná a rozvojová banka (SZRB)

- providing guarantees for loans

Tel: +421 (0)2 5729-2111; www.szrb.sk

Employees, visa and registration

Bureau of Border and Foreign Police

Úrad hraničnej a cudzineckej polície

- registering foreigners living in Slovakia, issuing residence permits and work permits

Tel: +421 (0)961 050-701; www.minv.sk/?uhcp

Social Insurance Agency

Sociálna poisťovňa

- state-run social security provider, registration of employees for social insurance funds

Tel: +421 (0)906 171-020; www.socpoist.sk

Associations

Confederation of Trade Unions

Konfederácia odborových zväzov (KOZ)

- association of labour unions, protecting the rights of workers

Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-9103; www.kozsr.sk

National Union of Employers

Republiková únia zamestnávateľov (RÚZ)

- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which is comprised of two-thirds of employers producing 70 percent of GDP and 80 percent of the Slovak export

Tel: +421 (0)2 3301-4280; www.ruzsr.sk

Federation of Employers’ Associations

Asociácia zamestnávateľských zväzov a združení (AZZZ)

- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which promotes and protects common business, commercial and employers’ interests of members

Tel: +421 (0)2 4425-8295; www.azzz.sk

Business Alliance of Slovakia

Podnikateľská aliancia Slovenska (PAS)

- professional association representing selected entrepreneurs and employers

Tel: +421 (0)948 233-508; alianciapas.sk

Slovak Agricultural and Food Chamber

Slovenská poľnohospodárska a potravinárska komora (SPPK)

- association representing companies operating in agriculture, food industry, biological, technical and related trade services, as well as NGOs and others in agriculture

Tel: +421 (0)2 5021-7101; www.sppk.sk

1. Mar 2020 at 8:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff