Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Invest in Slovakia: Important contacts

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

It's all about who you know when it comes to successful business. Start forging valuable connections with relevant associations, banks, ministries and more in Slovakia with our detailed and manageable contact list below.

Contact details:


Information about existing businesses

Business Register of the Slovak Republic
Obchodný register Slovenskej republiky (OR SR)
- a database of all businesses active in Slovakia administered by the Justice Ministry
www.orsr.sk

Trade Register of the Slovak Republic
Živnostenský register Slovenskej republiky (ŽR SR)
- a database of all individuals working under trade licences in Slovakia
www.zrsr.sk

Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Slovenská obchodná a priemyselná komora (SOPK)
- gathering industrial and commercial businesses, assisting in finding a local business partner
Tel: +421 (0)2 5443-3291; web.sopk.sk

Statistics Office / Štatistický úrad
- statistical information about Slovakia, a database of all businesses and institutions registered in Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-6222; www.statistics.sk

Support for investors

Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency
Slovenská agentúra pre rozvoj investícií a obchodu (SARIO)
- supporting the investment projects of domestic and foreign investors, providing consultancy and aid to investors, and assisting SMEs in their search for export and trade opportunities abroad
Tel: +421 (0)2 5826-0100; www.sario.sk

Business and Innovation Centre
Podnikateľské a inovačné centrum (BIC)
- business and innovation consulting, transnational technology transfer, financial consulting, regional development, support in the EU Framework Programmes for research, technology development and innovation, project management and investment consulting
Tel: +421 (0)2 3233-2711; www.bic.sk

Investment Support Association
Združenie pre rozvoj investícií (ISA)
- support for the presentation of investments and their benefits for the development of Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)907 910-646; www.isa-association.sk

Slovak Business Agency (SBA)
- assisting small and medium businesses in Slovakia, securing the building of infrastructure for business development (incubators)
Tel: +421 (0)2 2036-3100; www.sbagency.sk

Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation
Slovenská agentúra pre medzinárodnú rozvojovú spoluprácu (SAMRS)
- administering the Slovak Aid programme, implementation of development aid programmes
Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-2601; www.slovakaid.sk

Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency
Slovenská inovačná a energetická agentúra (SIEA)
- free-of-charge energy consulting for households and businesses, monitoring innovation activities in Slovakia, information about opportunities to draw EU funds for innovation in businesses
Tel: +421 (0)2 5824-8111; www.siea.sk

Ministries

Economy Ministry
Ministerstvo hospodárstva
- the departments of entrepreneurship and of export and foreign trade are part of the ministry
Tel: +421 (0)2 4854-1111; www.mhsr.sk

Justice Ministry / Ministerstvo spravodlivosti
- the ministry’s website provides information on courts that secure the legal process of establishing a business in Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)2 8889-1111; www.justice.gov.sk

Foreign and European Affairs Ministry
Ministerstvo zahraničných vecí a európskych záležitostí
- information on embassies, consular services, and business departments of Slovak embassies abroad
Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-1111; www.mzv.sk

Taxes and customs

Financial Administration of the Slovak Republic
Finančná správa Slovenskej republiky
- administering taxes
- customs policy, customs tariffs, origin of goods, administering indirect taxes
Tel: +421 (0)48 431-7222; www.financnasprava.sk

Control and audit bodies

National Labour Inspectorate
Národný inšpektorát práce
- state watchdog, enforcement of labour-related legislation, work conditions and occupational safety
Tel: +421 (0)55 797-9902; www.ip.gov.sk

Slovak Environment Agency
Slovenská agentúra životného prostredia (SAŽP)
- environmental impact assessment
Tel: +421 (0)48 437-4111; www.sazp.sk

Slovak Trade Inspection
Slovenská obchodná inšpekcia (SOI)
- authority for internal market surveillance
Tel: +421 (0)2 5827-2162; www.soi.sk

Land registry

Katastrálny úrad / Land registry
- information about land ownership
www.katasterportal.sk/kapor

Banks

Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic / EXIM Banka
- supporting exports by financing and insuring export credits
Tel: +421 (0)2 5939-8111; www.eximbanka.sk

National Bank of Slovakia
Národná Banka Slovenska (NBS)
- central bank, providing statistical information about balance of payments and currency rates
Tel: +421 (0)2 5787-1111; www.nbs.sk

Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank
Slovenská záručná a rozvojová banka (SZRB)
- providing guarantees for loans
Tel: +421 (0)2 5729-2111; www.szrb.sk

Employees, visa and registration

Bureau of Border and Foreign Police
Úrad hraničnej a cudzineckej polície
- registering foreigners living in Slovakia, issuing residence permits and work permits
Tel: +421 (0)961 050-701; www.minv.sk/?uhcp

Social Insurance Agency
Sociálna poisťovňa
- state-run social security provider, registration of employees for social insurance funds
Tel: +421 (0)906 171-020; www.socpoist.sk

Associations

Confederation of Trade Unions
Konfederácia odborových zväzov (KOZ)
- association of labour unions, protecting the rights of workers
Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-9103; www.kozsr.sk

National Union of Employers
Republiková únia zamestnávateľov (RÚZ)
- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which is comprised of two-thirds of employers producing 70 percent of GDP and 80 percent of the Slovak export
Tel: +421 (0)2 3301-4280; www.ruzsr.sk

Federation of Employers’ Associations
Asociácia zamestnávateľských zväzov a združení (AZZZ)
- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which promotes and protects common business, commercial and employers’ interests of members
Tel: +421 (0)2 4425-8295; www.azzz.sk

Business Alliance of Slovakia
Podnikateľská aliancia Slovenska (PAS)
- professional association representing selected entrepreneurs and employers
Tel: +421 (0)948 233-508; alianciapas.sk

Slovak Agricultural and Food Chamber
Slovenská poľnohospodárska a potravinárska komora (SPPK)
- association representing companies operating in agriculture, food industry, biological, technical and related trade services, as well as NGOs and others in agriculture
Tel: +421 (0)2 5021-7101; www.sppk.sk

1. Mar 2020 at 8:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Election 2020: Igor Matovič marks an historic victory over Smer

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

Final results: Debacle for the coalition, great victory for Matovič

The unofficial results of the parliamentary elections confirm OĽaNO’s victory.

Igor Matovič

Fico has been defeated by a man he used to call a clown

The responsibility of the government of change will be immense.

Igor Matovič during election night in Trnava.

A record number of Slovaks fly home for the 2020 elections

Some 86,000 Slovaks living abroad have already been reported to have cast their vote by post.

Bratislava airport

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring