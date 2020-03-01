Invest in Slovakia: Important contacts

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.
Information about existing businesses
Business Register of the Slovak Republic
Obchodný register Slovenskej republiky (OR SR)
- a database of all businesses active in Slovakia administered by the Justice Ministry
www.orsr.sk
Trade Register of the Slovak Republic
Živnostenský register Slovenskej republiky (ŽR SR)
- a database of all individuals working under trade licences in Slovakia
www.zrsr.sk
Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Slovenská obchodná a priemyselná komora (SOPK)
- gathering industrial and commercial businesses, assisting in finding a local business partner
Tel: +421 (0)2 5443-3291; web.sopk.sk
Statistics Office / Štatistický úrad
- statistical information about Slovakia, a database of all businesses and institutions registered in Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-6222; www.statistics.sk
Support for investors
Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency
Slovenská agentúra pre rozvoj investícií a obchodu (SARIO)
- supporting the investment projects of domestic and foreign investors, providing consultancy and aid to investors, and assisting SMEs in their search for export and trade opportunities abroad
Tel: +421 (0)2 5826-0100; www.sario.sk
Business and Innovation Centre
Podnikateľské a inovačné centrum (BIC)
- business and innovation consulting, transnational technology transfer, financial consulting, regional development, support in the EU Framework Programmes for research, technology development and innovation, project management and investment consulting
Tel: +421 (0)2 3233-2711; www.bic.sk
Investment Support Association
Združenie pre rozvoj investícií (ISA)
- support for the presentation of investments and their benefits for the development of Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)907 910-646; www.isa-association.sk
Slovak Business Agency (SBA)
- assisting small and medium businesses in Slovakia, securing the building of infrastructure for business development (incubators)
Tel: +421 (0)2 2036-3100; www.sbagency.sk
Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation
Slovenská agentúra pre medzinárodnú rozvojovú spoluprácu (SAMRS)
- administering the Slovak Aid programme, implementation of development aid programmes
Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-2601; www.slovakaid.sk
Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency
Slovenská inovačná a energetická agentúra (SIEA)
- free-of-charge energy consulting for households and businesses, monitoring innovation activities in Slovakia, information about opportunities to draw EU funds for innovation in businesses
Tel: +421 (0)2 5824-8111; www.siea.sk
Ministries
Economy Ministry
Ministerstvo hospodárstva
- the departments of entrepreneurship and of export and foreign trade are part of the ministry
Tel: +421 (0)2 4854-1111; www.mhsr.sk
Justice Ministry / Ministerstvo spravodlivosti
- the ministry’s website provides information on courts that secure the legal process of establishing a business in Slovakia
Tel: +421 (0)2 8889-1111; www.justice.gov.sk
Foreign and European Affairs Ministry
Ministerstvo zahraničných vecí a európskych záležitostí
- information on embassies, consular services, and business departments of Slovak embassies abroad
Tel: +421 (0)2 5978-1111; www.mzv.sk
Taxes and customs
Financial Administration of the Slovak Republic
Finančná správa Slovenskej republiky
- administering taxes
- customs policy, customs tariffs, origin of goods, administering indirect taxes
Tel: +421 (0)48 431-7222; www.financnasprava.sk
Control and audit bodies
National Labour Inspectorate
Národný inšpektorát práce
- state watchdog, enforcement of labour-related legislation, work conditions and occupational safety
Tel: +421 (0)55 797-9902; www.ip.gov.sk
Slovak Environment Agency
Slovenská agentúra životného prostredia (SAŽP)
- environmental impact assessment
Tel: +421 (0)48 437-4111; www.sazp.sk
Slovak Trade Inspection
Slovenská obchodná inšpekcia (SOI)
- authority for internal market surveillance
Tel: +421 (0)2 5827-2162; www.soi.sk
Land registry
Katastrálny úrad / Land registry
- information about land ownership
www.katasterportal.sk/kapor
Banks
Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic / EXIM Banka
- supporting exports by financing and insuring export credits
Tel: +421 (0)2 5939-8111; www.eximbanka.sk
National Bank of Slovakia
Národná Banka Slovenska (NBS)
- central bank, providing statistical information about balance of payments and currency rates
Tel: +421 (0)2 5787-1111; www.nbs.sk
Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank
Slovenská záručná a rozvojová banka (SZRB)
- providing guarantees for loans
Tel: +421 (0)2 5729-2111; www.szrb.sk
Employees, visa and registration
Bureau of Border and Foreign Police
Úrad hraničnej a cudzineckej polície
- registering foreigners living in Slovakia, issuing residence permits and work permits
Tel: +421 (0)961 050-701; www.minv.sk/?uhcp
Social Insurance Agency
Sociálna poisťovňa
- state-run social security provider, registration of employees for social insurance funds
Tel: +421 (0)906 171-020; www.socpoist.sk
Associations
Confederation of Trade Unions
Konfederácia odborových zväzov (KOZ)
- association of labour unions, protecting the rights of workers
Tel: +421 (0)2 5023-9103; www.kozsr.sk
National Union of Employers
Republiková únia zamestnávateľov (RÚZ)
- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which is comprised of two-thirds of employers producing 70 percent of GDP and 80 percent of the Slovak export
Tel: +421 (0)2 3301-4280; www.ruzsr.sk
Federation of Employers’ Associations
Asociácia zamestnávateľských zväzov a združení (AZZZ)
- organisation of employers in Slovakia, which promotes and protects common business, commercial and employers’ interests of members
Tel: +421 (0)2 4425-8295; www.azzz.sk
Business Alliance of Slovakia
Podnikateľská aliancia Slovenska (PAS)
- professional association representing selected entrepreneurs and employers
Tel: +421 (0)948 233-508; alianciapas.sk
Slovak Agricultural and Food Chamber
Slovenská poľnohospodárska a potravinárska komora (SPPK)
- association representing companies operating in agriculture, food industry, biological, technical and related trade services, as well as NGOs and others in agriculture
Tel: +421 (0)2 5021-7101; www.sppk.sk
