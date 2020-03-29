Invest in Slovakia: Infrastructure & Real estate

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

What are 5 things to keep in mind when purchasing a plot in Slovakia? How long does it take to build a production hall? What are the most important things to keep in mind when buying, selling or renting property? Read below to find out more about infrastructure & real estate in Slovakia.

Detailed breakdown:

5 things to remember when purchasing a plot in Slovakia

1. Locality

Where is the locality situated and how is it defined in the master plan? When was the locality built? Is the plot situated in an area that is often flooded, where there is a potential risk of pollution or are archaeological excavations often carried out there? Are there any limitations, like closeness to the airport, military facilities, gas facilities, railways with a protection zone or a protection zone for first-class roads and highways?