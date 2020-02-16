Invest in Slovakia: Types of business companies in Slovakia (advantages & disadvantages)

Investment Advisory Guide

What are the advantages and disadvantages of a general commercial partnership? For which type of business is a limited liability company most suitable? When conducting business in Slovakia, there are several types of companies to choose from. Read below to find your best fit.

Detailed breakdown:

General commercial partnership

Founder of the company

• at least two individual or legal entities

Registered capital / Shareholder´s contribution

• registered capital or shareholder’s contribution is not required

Statutory body

• each shareholder is entitled to act within the extent agreed between shareholders

Advantages

• not necessary to pay shareholder’s contributions or form registered capital

• simple management structure

• option to establish GCP through two legal entities, which effectively modifies the extent of liability otherwise present in the case of a shareholder - individual entity

Disadvantages

• the shareholders bear joint and several liability for the partnership’s debts with their entire property

• cannot carry out non-business activities

• minimum number of two partners - possible risk of winding up the company after the death or liquidation of one of the shareholders

• prohibition of competitive conduct for shareholders in the scope of their business

16. Feb 2020 at 8:15 | Compiled by Soukeník - Štrpka, law firm (www.akss.sk)