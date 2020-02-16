Invest in Slovakia: Types of business companies in Slovakia (advantages & disadvantages)

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of a general commercial partnership? For which type of business is a limited liability company most suitable? When conducting business in Slovakia, there are several types of companies to choose from. Read below to find your best fit.
Detailed breakdown:
- General commercial partnership
- Limited partnership
- Limited liability company
- Joint stock company
- Simple joint stock company
General commercial partnership
Founder of the company
• at least two individual or legal entities
Registered capital / Shareholder´s contribution
• registered capital or shareholder’s contribution is not required
Statutory body
• each shareholder is entitled to act within the extent agreed between shareholders
Advantages
• not necessary to pay shareholder’s contributions or form registered capital
• simple management structure
• option to establish GCP through two legal entities, which effectively modifies the extent of liability otherwise present in the case of a shareholder - individual entity
Disadvantages
• the shareholders bear joint and several liability for the partnership’s debts with their entire property
• cannot carry out non-business activities
• minimum number of two partners - possible risk of winding up the company after the death or liquidation of one of the shareholders
• prohibition of competitive conduct for shareholders in the scope of their business
16. Feb 2020 at 8:15 | Compiled by Soukeník - Štrpka, law firm (www.akss.sk)