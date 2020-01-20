Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Foreigners' Police in Dunajská Streda will change address

The police will move to Mlynská Street.

A new Dunajská Streda Foreigners's Police building is located on Mlynská StreetA new Dunajská Streda Foreigners's Police building is located on Mlynská Street(Source: Police of the Slovak Republic)

An increasing number of foreign applicants has forced the Foreigners' Police to move its Dunajská Streda office in southern Slovakia to new premises.

The police will move from Adorská Street to Mlynská 2/A Street within the town at the end of January. The old building will be opened for the last time on January 29.

"The police will begin to operate from [Mlynská 2/A] on February 3, 2020," the police stated on its website.

The number of foreigners waiting to receive their permits was alarmingly high in summer 2019, the private channel TV JOJ then reported. People even created their own waiting list to get in. Some slept outside the office at night since the electronic booking system, launched in April 2019, was unable to meet the demand.

20. Jan 2020 at 21:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

