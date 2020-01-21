Items in shopping cart: View
Kuciak’s boss: I'm 100 percent sure Kočner ordered the murder

Kuciak was not doing it for money but for a higher principle, said editor-in-chief of Aktuality.sk.

Ján Kuciak's colleaguesJán Kuciak's colleagues(Source: TASR)

The fifth day of the trial featured the colleagues of Ján Kuciak from the Aktuality.sk news website.

On the defendants' side, only Tomáš Szabó was present in court, as the other three gave permission to carry out without their presence. Marian Kočner is expected in court again on Wednesday, according to the Sme daily.

Editor-in-Chief Peter Bárdy was the first witness on day five. He said that Ján Kuciak was working as an investigative journalist on cases linked with criminality, especially money laundering and tax frauds.

“This was the reason why he came across Marian Kočner,” Bárdy said, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Kuciak was helping his colleagues when they needed to find something. Bárdy stated that Kuciak was very good at working with data and open sources. The editor-in-chief said that Kuciak submitted hundreds of requests based on the free information access law every year.

Personification of goodness

21. Jan 2020 at 13:27  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

