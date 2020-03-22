Invest in Slovakia: Everything important about labour market & education

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.
What is the minimum wage and unemployment rate in Slovakia? What is the timeline for mass recruitment and what contractual obligations should you be aware of as an employer? Read below to learn the ins and outs of the Slovak labour market.
Number of national holidays: 15
Paid holidays: 20 days (25 days for employees aged 33+)
Notice period: one month at least
Employment contracts: N pg 74-75
Minimum wage: €580
Average nominal monthly wage (2018): €1,013
Average nominal monthly wage (2017): €954
Monthly wage costs (2017): €1,492
Social and health insurance: Employers pay for their employees 10% health insurance and 35.2% social insurance as a % of their brutto wage.
Detailed breakdown:
