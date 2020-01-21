Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The first night train from Vienna has arrived in Brussels

The connection will link Belgium with central Europe.

Nightjet is the first train to connect Vienna and Brussels, bringing Brussels closer to central EuropeNightjet is the first train to connect Vienna and Brussels, bringing Brussels closer to central Europe(Source: Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB))

Brussels is now more accessible for people living in Slovakia after the first night train from Vienna, Nightjet, arrived there.

Nightjet reached Brussels after a 14-hour journey on the morning of January 20, the TASR newswire reported.

Nightjet, which also stops in Linz (AU) and Nuremberg (GER), is operated by the Austrian railway company ÖBB. As soon as the train arrives in the Belgian territory, the engine and staff is taken over by the Belgian public rail company SNCB.

The connection is said to produce 10 times less CO2 than a plane.

Nightjet leaves from Vienna twice a week, on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. The train will depart from Brussels on Mondays and Thursdays. Passengers can buy a single ticket starting at €29.90.

21. Jan 2020 at 21:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Transport

