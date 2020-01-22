Bratislava airport will offer new destination in Russia

Planes operated by Wizz Air will fly to Russia four times a week.

Bratislava airport will soon offer a new flight connection to St Petersburg.

Operated by the low-cost airlines Wizz Air, the planes are expected to fly to the new destination and back four times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flights will be launched on June 1, but it is already possible to buy plane tickets.

“We welcome Wizz Air’s decision because the connection to St Petersburg is one we have been trying to gain for a very long time,” said Jozef Pojedinec, general director of the airport, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding that Slovaks are interested in this destination.

Wizz Air has been operating flights from Bratislava airport since 2016. Currently, it flies to six destinations: three in Ukraine (Lviv, Kyiv Zhuliany, Odesa), Skopje in North Macedonia, Sofia in Bulgaria and London-Luton in the UK.

22. Jan 2020 at 12:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff