Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Emergency declared due to toxic waste in eastern Slovakia

Nothing has been done for decades to dispose of toxic barrels.

The industrial premises of the chemical factory Chemko Strážske are located on the border of the Prešov and Košice Regions.The industrial premises of the chemical factory Chemko Strážske are located on the border of the Prešov and Košice Regions.(Source: TASR)

District authorities in Prešov and Košice, falling under the Interior Ministry, have declared an emergency in eastern Slovakia due to the tons of toxic waste being stored in barrels near the former state company Chemko Strážske.

Authorities hope this will help accelerate the removal and disposal of barrels containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The emergency, however, does not concern two other environmental burdens in the vicinity of Strážske, a town spreading on the border between the Prešov and Košice Regions, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Related articleThe ecological disaster that turned a village into Slovakia's Chernobyl Read more 

“We will certainly talk to companies that have permits [for the disposal of hazardous waste] to stop a further leak of these substances into nature,” Interior Minister Denisa Saková (Smer) said, as quoted by TASR.

The problem with barrels full of toxic waste left in the woods or run-down buildings has long been taboo. Little changed after the chemical factory Chemko Strážske went into liquidation in 2009. State authorities officially confirmed the presence of toxic substances on the territory only a decade later.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Jan 2020 at 21:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Court: Threema legally obtained

Meanwhile, a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office charged Alena Zsuzsová with ordering another murder.

UPDATED: Charges against ex-general prosecutor Trnka dropped

General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár will check the prosecutor’s steps.

General Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who wants to be re-appointed as the GP, is waiting for a public hearing before a parliamentary committee on June 14, 2011, in Bratislava

Poll: Smer still in the lead, followed by the far-right party

AKO polling agency also asked those polled who the best candidate for PM is.

Peter Pellegrini would be the most suitable PM, respondents opined.

Second avian flu case in Slovakia found near Trnava

Both cases so far occured in western Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College