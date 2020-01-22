Thousands of Slovaks abroad to vote in the 2020 elections

The Interior Ministry registered more than 55,000 requests.

Only 1,044 Slovaks out of 1,173 of those who submitted their requests voted from abroad in 2016.(Source: TASR)

Slovaks living abroad have shown a robust interest in the February 2020 elections; 55,117 of them asked to vote while abroad.

The Interior Ministry said 4,066 Slovak citizens without permanent residence in Slovakia delivered their requests to the ministry by January 10, which was the last day for submitting such a request. Up to 51,051 Slovaks with permanent residence in Slovakia asked their municipalities for the possibility to vote from abroad, the TASR newswire wrote.

In 2016, only 1,044 Slovaks out of 1,173 of those who submitted their requests voted from abroad, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Peter Lazarov told the SITA newswire on January 13, 2020. He added the ministry registered about 4,000 requests around that time.

Eastern Slovaks heavily interested in the vote

22. Jan 2020 at 21:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff