Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Invest in Slovakia: Share of industries in Slovak regions

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

12. Apr 2020 at 8:05 Compiled by Spectator staff

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

While the motor vehicle industry continues to dominate in the Bratislava, Trnava and Žilina regions, Nitra boasts of a flourishing electrotechnical industry. The food industry takes precedence in Prešov while the metallurgy and metal processing industry makes up almost 50% of the industrial share in the Košice region. Learn more about the share of industries in Slovakia below.

Detailed breakdown:

Bratislava region

Trnava region

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk