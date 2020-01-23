Colourful holiday destinations in one place. Bratislava hosts travel fair

Attractive tourist destinations, with their folklore and natural beauties, is what visitors to Bratislava’s exhibition place Incheba can find when visiting these days.

Incheba is hosting the international ITF Slovakiatour travel fair, the biggest in Slovakia, between January 23 and 26.

Nearly 350 exhibitors from Slovakia and 20 other countries are at the fair, presenting various attractions and possibilities of spending a holiday in a selected destination.

Apart from the exhibitors presenting Slovakia’s regions, there are exhibitors from neighbouring countries like Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, as well as from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Montenegro, the Dominican Republic, Georgia, Croatia, Indonesia, South Africa, Cuba, Morocco, Moldova, Pakistan, Slovenia, Serbia and Italy, the TASR newswire reported.

The main partner of the fair is the Moravian-Silesian Region.

23. Jan 2020 at 13:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff