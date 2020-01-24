Free society: A strong government, businesses, but also a functioning civil society

Michal Kišša, co-CEO of the Pontis Foundation, admits Pontis wants to shape society in Slovakia, and firms help them achieve this goal.
He also talks about some of Pontis' projects, including Naše mesto (Our City) and Dobrá krajina (Good Country). He does not even avoid answering questions about funding.
Pontis was established in the late nineties as the Civil Society Foundation. Back then, it wanted to contribute to building a free civil society in Slovakia. Today, the NGO concentrates on education, transparency, inclusiveness and corporate responsibility.
