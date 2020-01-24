Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

Free society: A strong government, businesses, but also a functioning civil society

Co-CEO of the Pontis Foundation Michal Kišša talks about Pontis' projects and more.

Co-CEO of the Pontis Foundation Michal Kišša

Michal Kišša, co-CEO of the Pontis Foundation, admits Pontis wants to shape society in Slovakia, and firms help them achieve this goal.

He also talks about some of Pontis' projects, including Naše mesto (Our City) and Dobrá krajina (Good Country). He does not even avoid answering questions about funding.

Pontis was established in the late nineties as the Civil Society Foundation. Back then, it wanted to contribute to building a free civil society in Slovakia. Today, the NGO concentrates on education, transparency, inclusiveness and corporate responsibility.

EXAM TOPIC: Civil Society

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

24. Jan 2020 at 11:33  | Peter Dlhopolec

