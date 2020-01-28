Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Views like a winter fairy-tale

Hike to the second highest peak of the Trenčín region.

(Source: TASR)
Strážov, sitting at 1,213 metres above sea level, is the highest peak in the Strážovské mountains and the second highest peak in the Trenčín region, and it is a great spot for hikers even in winter, the TASR newswire reports.

The peak towers above the village of Zliechov and it is also accessible from the village of Čičmany. In the winter, it often offers beautiful views due to temperature inversion which causes mist and fog to be trapped by the cooler air that is driven down below the peak.

28. Jan 2020 at 23:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

