The Háj lookout tower offers views over Nová Baňa.

The Háj lookout tower has three floors. The highest with its all-round view is located at a height of 12 metres and the overall height of the tower is 21 metres. It offers views over almost all Nová Baňa (Banská Bystrica region), Pohronský Inovec and Vtáčnik.

Háj is a tourist spot at an altitude of 625 metres and is part of the Zvonička educational path, the TASR newswire reported.

2. Feb 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff