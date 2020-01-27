Poll: Far-right down slightly, OĽaNO jumped the most

President Zuzana Čaputová said she would appoint a government featuring far-right ĽSNS.

The party of Igor Matovič increased the most in the January Focus poll.(Source: TASR)

While the support of the senior ruling Smer party and far-right Kotlebovci - People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) has dropped, the opposition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) has increased the most.

Related article Strong enough to rule? Doubts over prospects for opposition stability Read more

This stems from a recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the private broadcaster TV Markíza between January 15 and 22 on 1,013 respondents.

Nine parties would pass the 5-percent threshold. Smer remains the party with the highest level of support, receiving 18 percent in the recent poll. However, its preferences dropped by 0.7 percent compared to the previous poll.

Second would be ĽSNS with 12.8 percent, down by roughly 1 percentage point, followed by Za Ľudí of ex-president Andrej Kiska with 10.8 percent and the Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu coalition with 9.8 percent.

Hungarians outside the parliament

Next would be OĽaNO with 9 percent, which is also the biggest jump in the poll since its support rose by 1.3 percentage points compared to the previous poll. It would be followed by Sme Rodina with 7.6 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 5.7 percent, and the Slovak National Party (SNS) with 5.2 percent.

Related article This election will be about extremism Read more

As for the parliamentary seats, Smer would receive 32 mandates, ĽSNS 23, Za Ľudí 19, PS/Spolu 17, OĽaNO 16, Sme Rodina 14, KDH and SaS 10 each, and SNS nine.

Both Hungarian parties, Most-Híd and the Hungarian Community Togetherness (MKS) would remain outside the parliamentary door. The former would receive 4.4 percent of the vote, while the latter would gather 4 percent support.

Dobrá Voľba of ex-minister Tomáš Drucker would receive 4 percent, while Vlasť of Štefan Harabin would win only 2 percent.

Kollár with a crucial role

Even if Smer wins the election, it would struggle with forming the government as it would not be enough to join forces with ĽSNS and SNS. The party would need the support of Sme Rodina of Boris Kollár, but he has already said he would not unite with Smer, the Sme daily reported.

The democratic opposition would not have much luck either. If it wanted to form the government, it would also need Kollár’s support. However, he is still the last choice for it, Sme wrote.

The Sme Rodina chair has indicated in a recent interview with the Denník N daily that he has not ruled out a government with the opposition, but added that it would be an expensive marriage.

Čaputová would appoint a government featuring ĽSNS

If ĽSNS wins the February 29 election, President Zuzana Čaputová would start negotiations with it over the new government out of respect for the will of the people. She said so during the January 26 political talk show Na Telo broadcast by TV Markíza.

For now, the coalition potential of ĽSNS is zero, she added. If somebody wanted to form the government with the far-right, she would appoint it.

Related article Prognoses failed. What makes people vote the far-right ĽSNS? Read more

“If I trust the statements of the political parties’ leaders, it’s improbable that ĽSNS would form the government,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

At the same time, she said she would not appoint anybody facing criminal charges to be the country’s prime minister. This includes Kiska, who is currently facing tax crime-related charges.

If a stalemate occurs and no one is able to form the government, she is ready to appoint a caretaker government.

27. Jan 2020 at 13:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff