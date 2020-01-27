President: The Holocaust is a tragedy of all of us

The president went on a two-day visit to Jerusalem to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

The Holocaust is not a Jewish tragedy. It is the tragedy of all of us, said President Zuzana Čaputová during her two-day visit to Jerusalem.

She visited the local Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center on January 23 to remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Racially motivated violence always starts with a word, she said.

“This is why we need to be more careful and sensitive towards displays of hatred and discrimination,” the president added, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “History already taught us how little is needed to turn words into mass murder.”

Mutual respect and the protection of dignity of every individual should be the values that unite people, especially when society is marked with division and mutual distrust, Čaputová continued.

She also stressed that it is our moral duty to not forget this tragedy and keep reminding others of it, particularly the younger generation.

Visit to the sacred places

The president continued her visit to Jerusalem by visiting sacred places of Christianity and Judaism, including the Wailing Wall, the Calvary, and the Basilica of the Holy Cross. She also met with her Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, whom she invited for an official visit to Slovakia.

“I had an opportunity to visit two of the most important places of the Christian and Jewish religions,” Čaputová said, as quoted by TASR, adding it was very impressive.

The Slovak president also attended the World Holocaust Forum on January 24, where the delegation from 49 countries took part.

27. Jan 2020 at 13:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff