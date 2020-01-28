Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Stalemate after election cannot be ruled out. What would it mean?

President said she would appoint a government with ĽSNS if it had enough support in parliament.

ParliamentParliament(Source: Sme)

With parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on February 29, The Slovak Spectator is running a series of articles in the weeks leading up to the vote examining the possible outcomes and what a new government could look like.

Read the first two parts here. In the third part of the series, we look at option three: Stalemate after the election.

It’s too early to say how the nearing parliamentary election is likely to go in Slovakia, even though it’s just five weeks before the vote.

The dropping trend in the support for Smer, coupled with increasing support for the far-right party of Marian Kotleba, the democratic opposition vote split among at least five parties and a number of players balancing on the edge of the electability threshold all make the potential outcome of the election very hard to predict.

Political analyst Gabriel Eštok listed the insurmountable barriers that the different groups on the scene have erected between each other, the low coalition potential of ĽSNS, and the uncertain attitude of Sme Rodina as factors that might lead to a stalemate after the election.

To get a programme statement approved in the parliament and to be able to function as a regular coalition government, the ruling parties need to control the simple majority of seats in the 150-member parliament.

With possibly nine parties getting into parliament, as the polls show, gaining 76 seats in the parliament might become a nearly-impossible-to-achieve task.

A stalemate can occur if the estimations of polls were confirmed, so the opposition bloc without ĽSNS and Sme Rodina and also three parties of Smer, SNS and ĽSNS would not gain a majority, political analyst Peter Spáč said.

“Current data show that joining forces with the Sme Rodina party may be necessary for both groups,” Spáč told The Slovak Spectator. Sme Rodina Chairman Boris Kollár said in a recent interview for the Denník N daily that his party is going to be “an expensive bride”, meaning that the party would have their own conditions that have to be fulfilled in order to be persuaded to join one or the other side.

Whether Sme Rodina indeed turns out to be as important a player as it seems to be from the polls, depends on how many parties will get into parliament and how many seats they gain.

President can be an important player

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jan 2020 at 5:30  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Unexpected resignation complicates Hungarian party campaign

A well-performing minister resigned due to an alcohol-induced incident, while Andrej Danko offended the president from his top parliamentary seat.

Environment Minister László Solymos

TV Markíza promissory notes antedated, experts said

Another expert pointed to discrepancies in accounting documents of Kočner's firms.

Pavol Rusko attends the 21st day of a trial in the case of €68 million promissory notes on January 27, 2020

Competitive BSC industry – competitive country

To elevate the competitiveness of the Slovak economy in the years to come, the modern philosophy of the Labour Code should reflect the social dynamics of the 21st century.

In centres of excellence, a group of skilled workers is using brand new technologies.

Bojnice Zoo closed due to the avian flu

41 birds have had to be killed due to the avian flu so far.

Bojnice zoo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College