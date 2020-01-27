TV Markíza promissory notes antedated, experts said

Another expert pointed to discrepancies in accounting documents of Kočner's firms.

Pavol Rusko attends the 21st day of a trial in the case of €68 million promissory notes on January 27, 2020(Source: Sme)

Pavol Rusko and Marian Kočner have both returned to a courtroom after several days, this time to attend an ongoing trial in the case of the TV Markíza promissory notes.

Three experts gave their testimonies on January 27: handwriting expert Barbora Geistová Čakovská of the Police Institute of Criminology and Expertise (KEÚ PZ), graphics diagnostics expert Tatiana Dugovičová of KEÚ PZ, and accounting expert Lenka Balkovičová, as reported by the Sme daily.

The four promissory notes of €68 million are alleged to have been issued in 2000 and 2001 by Rusko, who then owned the private channel TV Markíza, to settle a business dispute with a Kočner firm. When the maturity date of the first two notes was due in 2015, Kočner began to demand the sum from TV Markíza. The channel filed a criminal complaint against Kočner and Rusko in May 2018. The police soon charged them with forgery.

Both of the accused are facing charges in other cases. Kočner stands accused in the Kuciak murder case, while Rusko is charged with plotting the murder of his ex-business partner Sylvia Klaus-Volzová.

Expert confirms antedation

27. Jan 2020 at 22:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff