Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Slovakia to take measures against the spread of coronavirus

Exercises will take place at airports, border crossings, and hospitals.

Bratislava airportBratislava airport(Source: Sme)

In response to the deadly coronavirus, which has spread to several countries from China, Slovakia will adopt several preventive measures.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on January 27 that he wants to see how prepared airports, two border crossings, and hospitals are. He also called on people not to travel abroad, the TASR newswire reported.

At this point, Slovakia is not able to confirm any cases of the coronavirus by testing samples in its state laboratory as it has no proper equipment. All the samples are now sent to international laboratories. The PM pledged this will change from next week.

Random checks in consideration

27. Jan 2020 at 22:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

