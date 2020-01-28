Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bus transport in Banská Bystrica Region having problems

The regional governor called on PM Peter Pellegrini to help. He refused.

(Source: TASR)

People standing at the bus station in Banská Bystrica on January 25 and waiting for the buses to arrive were probably confused. Although the information board showed them the times of the arrivals and departures, no buses actually came or left.

The situation was a result of the current dispute between the representatives of the Banská Bystrica Self-Governing Region and bus operator, SAD Zvolen.

The transport was renewed on January 27 but the quarrel is far from being solved.

70 percent of suburban transport

The problem dates back to the era of Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), when he served as the regional governor (2013-2017). Shortly before the 2017 regional elections, he signed a new contract amendment with SAD Zvolen without organising a new tender. He thus approved the conditions on which the previous governors nominated by Smer agreed for another five years.

Ján Lunter, taking the post after the elections, challenged the contract extension at the court. The court approved Lunter’s complaint, although the decision is not valid yet. Lunter could not start the procurement to find a new transporter, because it would be illegal, the Denník N daily reported.

SAD Zvolen then refused to continue operating the bus service, since the court ruled the contract amendments were not valid. The company provides suburban transport to almost 70 percent of the Banská Bystrica Region, the regional My Bystrica newspaper reported.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jan 2020 at 14:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Transport

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Stalemate after election cannot be ruled out. What would it mean?

President said she would appoint a government with ĽSNS if it had enough support in parliament.

Parliament

Unexpected resignation complicates Hungarian party campaign

A well-performing minister resigned due to an alcohol-induced incident, while Andrej Danko offended the president from his top parliamentary seat.

Environment Minister László Solymos

TV Markíza promissory notes antedated, experts said

Another expert pointed to discrepancies in accounting documents of Kočner's firms.

Pavol Rusko attends the 21st day of a trial in the case of €68 million promissory notes on January 27, 2020

Competitive BSC industry – competitive country

To elevate the competitiveness of the Slovak economy in the years to come, the modern philosophy of the Labour Code should reflect the social dynamics of the 21st century.

In centres of excellence, a group of skilled workers is using brand new technologies.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College