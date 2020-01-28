Bus transport in Banská Bystrica Region having problems

The regional governor called on PM Peter Pellegrini to help. He refused.

People standing at the bus station in Banská Bystrica on January 25 and waiting for the buses to arrive were probably confused. Although the information board showed them the times of the arrivals and departures, no buses actually came or left.

The situation was a result of the current dispute between the representatives of the Banská Bystrica Self-Governing Region and bus operator, SAD Zvolen.

The transport was renewed on January 27 but the quarrel is far from being solved.

70 percent of suburban transport

The problem dates back to the era of Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), when he served as the regional governor (2013-2017). Shortly before the 2017 regional elections, he signed a new contract amendment with SAD Zvolen without organising a new tender. He thus approved the conditions on which the previous governors nominated by Smer agreed for another five years.

Ján Lunter, taking the post after the elections, challenged the contract extension at the court. The court approved Lunter’s complaint, although the decision is not valid yet. Lunter could not start the procurement to find a new transporter, because it would be illegal, the Denník N daily reported.

SAD Zvolen then refused to continue operating the bus service, since the court ruled the contract amendments were not valid. The company provides suburban transport to almost 70 percent of the Banská Bystrica Region, the regional My Bystrica newspaper reported.

28. Jan 2020 at 14:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff