Slovakia’s central bank rejects claims of mass layoffs

The National Bank of Slovakia talks about restructuring.

There will be no collective redundancy, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) said on January 28, 2020(Source: TASR)

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank, is set to dismiss some of its employees.

The economic magazine, Index, first informed on January 27 that as many as 79 staffers may lose their jobs, referring to information from the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR). However, the NBS later told the Denník N daily that it is not planning any mass layoffs.

Only about 10 people are expected to lose their job.

“We have begun the restructuring process,” NBS wrote in a statement provided to Denník N. “It is not a mass layoff.”

E-mail to the NBS staff

Index published the story after being contacted by the bank’s employees who received an email from their employer, informing them about a big organisational change that will take place at several departments from March 1.

28. Jan 2020 at 23:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff