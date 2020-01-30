Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

What did the police find when they seized Kočner’s car?

Materials found in the car confirm Kočner's multiple deceptions.

The car in which the police found Marian Kočner's compromising documents and other items.The car in which the police found Marian Kočner's compromising documents and other items.(Source: OCCRP)

In the past, when journalists asked about the Midas shell company and the company Technopol Servis, Marian Kočner either claimed he had nothing to do with them or he became aggressive.

However, the documents found by the police in his car, a KIA Rio, show he had perfect knowledge of what was going on in these companies.

At the same time, they show how Kočner collected compromising materials on people and received information from the police or the prosecutor’s office about his own, as well as others’ cases.

Valuables, suits, and a jewellery box with recording equipment, are among the items seized.

30. Jan 2020 at 0:07  | Roman Cuprik

