Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia to buy its national football stadium for more

The state is to spend €25 million on the purchase.

A visual of Slovakia's national football stadiumA visual of Slovakia's national football stadium(Source: TASR)

The purchase of Slovakia’s national football stadium is to get costlier after the government approved an addendum to the original contract.

Initially, Slovakia was to pay €75.2 million, but the purchase price has increased by about €25 million to €98,447 million. The current owner, National Football Stadium (NFŠ), however, said the price should be even higher, as reported by the SITA newswire. NFŠ is owned by businessman Ivan Kmotrík Sr.

“The additional costs incurred as a result of additional works related to security infrastructure of the stadium, The European Football Union (UEFA) standards, as well as the extension of construction, increase labour and materials prices,” the Education Ministry said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Read alsoNew National Football Stadium hosts its first match Read more 

The consulting company KPMG carried out an audit for the ministry, saying the justified increase in the final price stands at €23.247 million.

NFŠ asks for more

The construction of the national football stadium on Tehelné pole in Bratislava began in 2016 and was completed at the end of 2019.

The state pledged to complete a non-commercial part of the stadium and provide a subsidy of €27.2 million to NFŠ, which would later be deducted from the final sum.

The company has, however, claimed the stadium is worth €122 million after it had an expert from the firm CORPORA evaluate the construction.

The whole process of the state's costlier purchase will have to be approved by the European Commission and the Office for Public Procurement (ÚVO), TASR wrote.

The ministry added that the NFŠ should be paid the new sum only if it is approved by these institutions.

29. Jan 2020 at 22:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Národný futbalový štadión (Tehelné pole)

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Parliament's speaker flirted with Kočner's decoy for years

Andrej Danko insists she was just a "virtual woman" for him and that their communication is none of the public's business.

Andrej Danko

Once upon a time in the east

In which your correspondent is doused in holy water and discusses the economics of collective farming.

Police raid houses of Kočner's judges and Bödör

NAKA conducted several house searches, including at former state secretary Monika Jankovska's place.

Norbert Bödör

Greta Thunberg followers in Slovakia say local is important

Slovaks still do not fully understand the threats of climate change. Students from Fridays For Future are trying to change this.

Protests Fridays For Future will take place in Bratislava, Košice and Liptovský Mikuláš.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College