Two mines near Bratislava that provide you with a breath of fresh air

Get on a tram and walk up two hills: Malá Baňa and Veľká Baňa.

Limonite used to be mined in the Small Carpathians. Mining declined, but the two "mines" that are, in fact, hills offer visitors a breath of fresh air.



So, what can one expect from a hike up these hills, and is it suitable for children and bikers? Bratislava-born Ľubo Mäkký of Hiking.sk will answer all of your questions and reveal why he likes this particular hike.



Malá Baňa (Small Mine) and Veľká Baňa (Big Mine), as mine hills are called, are easily accessible by tram to Rača. Those wishing to escape the Bratislava traffic will surely love this hike.

Happy trails!

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/751759624&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

30. Jan 2020 at 12:25 | Peter Dlhopolec