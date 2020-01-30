Police carried out another raid. This time at Kočner’s and Trnka’s

The searches are said to be linked to economic crimes.

The police raided premises on Trenčianska Street in Bratislava on January 30.(Source: TASR)

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) raided the house and business premises of detained mobster Marian Kočner and the house of ex-general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka.

The information was broken by the Noviny.sk and the TVnoviny.sk websites.

The police later confirmed on Facebook that the working group called “Novinár” (journalist in English) carried out actions in Bratislava, Banská Bystrica and Donovaly, documenting economic crimes. There were 16 house searches and nine raids at other premises.

“Since the investigation in the criminal affairs is still underway, we cannot provide more information for now,” the police added.

The media reports specified that the police raided Kočner’s house in Bratislava’s Koliba neighbourhood, his buildings on Trenčianska Street, and the Bonaparte residential complex. At the same time, they also came to Trnka’s house in Hamuliakovo (Bratislava Region).

The raids took place only one day after the police carried out searches in the houses of several judges suspected of collaborating with Kočner, who faces charges in several cases, including forging the promissory notes for private broadcaster TV Markíza and ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak.

They also raided a villa in Nitrianske Hrnčiarovce where the Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bödör lives , who among other things, is said to be involved in the monitoring of journalists and reportedly had links to the police and the prosecutor’s office.

30. Jan 2020 at 13:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff