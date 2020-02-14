Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

SNM building in Bratislava is a rare example of Slovakia's 1920s architecture

Get to know the building of the Natural History Museum in central Bratislava.

Slovak National MuseumSlovak National Museum(Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)
This article was published in Bratislava City Guide.

This building on the banks of the Danube was designed and built between 1925-1927 by the Slovak architect Milan Michal Harminc.
It was originally intended to house a branch of the Czechoslovak Museum of Agriculture but became home to the Slovak National Museum (SNM), established in 1961.

Nowadays this monumental edifice, which is one of only a handful of well-preserved examples of the official architecture of the 1920s in Slovakia, holds the management of the SNM and the Natural History Museum. The SNM also uses its exhibition premises for temporary exhibitions.

The building was badly damaged during World War II, and its roof had to be rebuilt. However, the monumental tympanum, which originally contained a relief of a ploughman with a horse, remains empty.

Opening hours:

September-June: Tue-Sun 9:00-16:30
July-August: Tue-Fri, Sat 10:00-17:30, Sun 9:00-16:30

Ticket prices:

Admission for adults: €4
Reduced price (seniors, students, pupils): €2
Free entry: children under 6 years, seniors older than 70 years
For more pricing options see the website of the Natural History Museum.

Slovak National Museum

Address: Vajanského nábr. 2, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0)2 2046-9122; Website: www.snm.sk

14. Feb 2020 at 10:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

