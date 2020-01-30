Items in shopping cart: View
Court will decide on controversial cheques from ĽSNS after elections

Several families have received cheques worth €1,488. The number is used as extremist symbolism.

Marian Kotleba in the court.Marian Kotleba in the court.(Source: TASR)

The trial featuring Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), ended sooner than it actually started.

The Specialised Criminal Court postponed the proceeding concerning the controversial cheques worth €1,488 after only 45 minutes, following Kotleba’s request, the Sme daily reported.

It will continue in early March, only a few days after the parliamentary election. ĽSNS is currently the second strongest party in Slovakia, as several polls suggest. Some also say the party may win the vote.

A stricter classification of crime

Kotleba explained his request to postpone the proceeding with a warning of Judge Ružena Sabová, who said that the punishment for the deed may be stricter than proposed in the motion since the court could take into consideration a different classification of the crime.

Kotleba is charged with taking a liking to the movements aimed at repressing fundamental rights and freedoms. However, the deed can be classified also as a promotion of the movements aimed at repressing fundamental rights and freedoms, according to Sabová.

30. Jan 2020 at 13:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

