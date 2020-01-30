Who are Slovakia's best employers of 2019?

Voters decided on winners out of 189 companies.

Money is not the most important thing for people applying for jobs in Slovakia.

Instead, it is the services, products of great quality and a well-known and strong brand, according to the Most Attractive Employer of 2019 poll, carried out by the Profesia company.

“Today, people are more often thinking about what the purpose of their work is,” Profesia head Ivana Molnárová said. “We noticed people want to be proud of what they do.”

Job seekers want more than just money

Good reputation, good relations with colleagues and a comfortable working environment were other factors more important than a good salary. This proves the labour market is changing.

“The job market from the perspective of jobseekers is far from being just about vacancies, eight-hour days and regular pay,” Molnárová claimed. People are looking for more, she added.

Who is the best?

A total of 36,068 people took part in the poll and chose winners in nine categories out of 189 nominated companies. Voters, aged 25-44, made up 59 percent of all votes.

Most votes came from the Bratislava Region (27 percent) and the Košice Region (14 percent).

30. Jan 2020 at 23:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff