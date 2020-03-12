Bratislava in one day: Take a train ride through the centre and beyond

The tourist trains are the fastest way to get to know Bratislava's landmarks.

Bratislava's tourist trains (Prešporačik and Blaváčik), have become some of the city’s best known symbols. These trains were created by companies Tour4U and Blue Danube Tour.



Prešporáčik is the only vehicle allowed to drive through the most historic parts of Old Town. It has a retractable roof, folding windows and an ecological engine, which propels it at a maximum speed of about five kilometres per hour. One standard tour lasts about 50 minutes.

Its big brothers, Prešporačik XL and Blaváčik, travel at a faster rate up to Bratislava Castle, Devín Castle (tour is combined with a boat trip) and Bratislava Forest Park Železná studnička (ticket also includes a ride by cablecar). All vehicles are equipped with audio guides about the many buildings the tours pass, available in several languages, including English and German.

Opening hours:

Mar-Nov: Mon-Sun 9:00-17:00

Ticket prices:

Okruh Starým mestom (through Old Town): €12 / person

Okruh až na Bratislavský hrad (heading up to Bratislava Castle): €12 / person

Veľký okruh Bratislavou (greater circle of Bratislava): €24 / person

Panoramatický okruh Bratislavou (panorama circuit of Bratislava): €20 / person

To naj z Bratislavy (the best of Bratislava): €30 / person

Prešporáčik & Blaváčik (Bratislava Tourist Trains) Address: Prešporáčik: Nám. E. Suchoňa, Prešporačik XL: Hlavné nám., Blaváčik: Fajnorovo nábrežie (in front of the Slovak National Museum); Phone: +421 (0)903 302-817 (Prešporáčik) +421(0)2 5263-5697 (Blaváčik); Website: www.tour4u.sk www.blavacik.sk

12. Mar 2020 at 19:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff