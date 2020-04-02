Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Who is the man who welcomes visitors to Bratislava's Main Square?

Schöner Náci was a real historical figure.

Schöner Náci Schöner Náci (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

The Schöner Náci statue commemorates one of Bratislava’s unique characters: Ignác Lamár, who was born on August 12, 1897, in Petržalka and became an unforgettable figure along the city streets thanks to his outfit and exceptionally good manners.
He died in Lehnice in October 1967, where he was originally buried before his remains were moved to a memorial grave in Bratislava’s Ondrejský cemetery in 2007. The life-size statue is the work of Juraj Meliš and welcomes visitors to the Main Square in Bratislava’s Old Town.

Schöner Náci

Address: Rybárska brána 1, Bratislava

Súvisiaci článokBratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more 

2. Apr 2020 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM wants Slovakia to be an island of hope for Europe, carmakers prolong halt (news digest)

Read your overview of news about the coronavirus in Slovakia and other news from politics and business on April 1.

Bratislava on April 1, 2020.

Coronavirus might prompt a reform Slovakia's schools have needed for a long time

Remote teaching is not just fancy conference calls. Teachers have to show their resourcefulness.

Peter Pallo while teaching his pupils.

Disinfectant for pensioners made from beer

Elderly people receive it for free.

Coalition sets up a fund to help people affected by the coronavirus

PM Igor Matovič ready to give up his salary.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)