Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Book about communist Czechoslovakia honours the Slovak journey

Authors Zuzana Palovic and Gabriela Bereghazyova were born behind the Iron Curtain but raised in a free world.

Zuzana Palovic and Gabriela BereghazyovaZuzana Palovic and Gabriela Bereghazyova(Source: Courtesy of Global Slovakia)

In November 2019, squares across Slovakia were amassed with people united by revolutionary anthems, fireworks and palpable memories of the year that changed Czechoslovakia forever.

The 30th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, when student-led protests and the emergence of a free-thinking civil society toppled the totalitarian regime, was a lively affair in Slovakia. Over 100 commemorative events were held across the country during the month of November.

Read also:Book Review: Legend of the Linden celebrates Slovakia’s endurance Read more 

For non-profit organisation Global Slovakia, founded in 2017 by Zuzana Palovic and co-directed by Gabriela Bereghazyova to share Slovakia with the English-speaking world, the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution marked the launch of their most ambitious project yet.

Czechoslovakia: Behind the Iron Curtain, their third published book, examines life under the communist regime through the “tales only told in whispers” of everyday people.

“Thirty years later, I feel our society is finally ready to really embrace the Velvet Revolution as a heroic event,” said Palovic.

Born behind the curtain

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Feb 2020 at 16:44  | Anna Fay

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Velvet Revolution

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

How to prepare for Brexit (FAQ)

A short guide to residence, studies, and business in Slovakia and the UK during the transitional period.

A pro EU protestor waves flags opposite the House of Parliament in London in April 2019.

Two reporters quit RTVS after Danko-related reports were stopped

Public-service RTVS did not broadcast a more detailed report on Andrej Danko’s communication with Alena Zsuzsová.

The Slovak Radio building

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 31 and February 9, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia to buy its national football stadium for more

The state is to spend nearly €100 million on the purchase.

A visual of Slovakia's national football stadium

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College