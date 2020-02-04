Interest of filmmakers in Slovakia has increased, Van Helsing should also be filmed here

Streaming platforms interested.

Orava Castle made it to the vampire films several times, most recently in Dracula mini-series by Netflix and BBC.(Source: Sme)

After Netflix's Dracula filmed in Slovakia last year, big Hollywood productions are expected in the country this year.

“Currently, the shooting of the Van Helsing project is in the pre-production phase and there were tours of Slovak sites for several projects that could be filmed in the second half of 2020,” Zuzana Bieliková of the Slovak Film Commission told the TASR newswire.

The legislation with which parliament decided to increase the volume of retrograde grants of used costs when filming in Slovakia helped intensify the interest of filmmakers in shooting their projects in Slovakia, according to Bieliková.

European and American producers

Retrograde grants are paid for costs that arise while producing film and TV in Slovakia. These are all goods, service, benefits and salaries taxed in Slovakia.

“We noticed increased interest from streaming platforms as well as European and American producers,” she said, as quoted by TASR.

Feature film or short documentary or animated series projects that spend at least €150,000 in Slovakia have a right to the grant. If it is a project of two or three documentary or animated film or TV series, the minimum sum is €300,000. The given limit cannot exceed 50 percent of the project's budget.

4. Feb 2020 at 0:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff