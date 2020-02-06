Items in shopping cart: View
First bikesharing crossing border in Europe: On a bike between Slovakia and Hungary

Citizens and visitors of Štúrovo and Ostrihom can rent bikes and use them in both towns.

Esztergom Basilica Esztergom Basilica (Source: Sme)
The town of Štúrovo along with the Hungarian town of Ostrihom (Esztergom) has launched the first bike-sharing system crossing the border in Europe.

The new form of public service at the Slovak-Hungarian border will contribute to the better connection of the two border towns and to the improvement of their common social connection, said the mayor of Štúrovo Eugen Szabó, the TASR newswire reported.

Citizens and visitors of Štúrovo and Ostrihom can rent the bikes and use them in both towns. There are 14 new stations where bikes can be rented, six on the Slovak side and eight on the Hungarian. People can rent 60 classical bikes and 45 bikes with an electronic drive. People can take a bike from whatever station in Štúrovo and Ostrihom and return it to whichever station.

In Štúrovo, stations are located near the railway station, on Rákoczi Street, Jesenského Street, Petöfiho Street, near the municipal authority and on the intersection of Komenského and Nánaská Streets.

6. Feb 2020 at 13:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

