Decoy games and campaign clashes

Despite not having a proper election programme, Matovič still manages to make Slovakia speechless.

Andrej Danko said last summer that he had never communicated with Alena Zsuzsová, but recent leaks prove he wasn’t telling the truth. Campaigning parties clashed on the squares of Slovak towns, and Igor Matovič presented a lottery instead of an election programme.

Fascists and their opponents clashed in Trnava

The far-right ĽSNS has had a problem over the past few weeks: every time they hold an outdoor campaign event, they are met with resistance among their opponents. Most recently, a crowd of anti-fascist protesters that also included politicians and supporters of PS/Spolu, Za Ľudí and KDH, outnumbered the far-right supporters at their meeting in one of Trnava’s squares on Friday.

3. Feb 2020 at 13:23 | Michaela Terenzani