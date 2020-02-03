Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Decoy games and campaign clashes

Despite not having a proper election programme, Matovič still manages to make Slovakia speechless.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Andrej Danko said last summer that he had never communicated with Alena Zsuzsová, but recent leaks prove he wasn’t telling the truth. Campaigning parties clashed on the squares of Slovak towns, and Igor Matovič presented a lottery instead of an election programme.

Fascists and their opponents clashed in Trnava

The far-right ĽSNS has had a problem over the past few weeks: every time they hold an outdoor campaign event, they are met with resistance among their opponents. Most recently, a crowd of anti-fascist protesters that also included politicians and supporters of PS/Spolu, Za Ľudí and KDH, outnumbered the far-right supporters at their meeting in one of Trnava’s squares on Friday.

3. Feb 2020 at 13:23  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

