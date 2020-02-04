Police investigate Smer MP Blaha for his Facebook post

Blaha posted a picture with his hammer-and-sickle gift.

Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha, who chairs the European Affairs Committee in parliament, well-known for his long and inflammatory Facebook statuses, is being investigated by the police.

The prosecution concerns Blaha's Facebook post from December 10, 2019. An investigator started the prosecution concerning the sharing of extremist materials and expressing support for movements that restrict fundamental rights and freedoms.

The Facebook post is essentially a photo with Smer chair Robert Fico after he gifted Blaha a red star-shaped decoration with a communist hammer and sickle engraved in it. No charge has been brought forward.

An investigator launched criminal proceedings on January 16 upon a complaint filed by Juraj Petrovič, who serves as the Civic Conservative Party (OKS) vice-chair.

Blaha brings up Warhol and Austria

Blaha said, in response to the investigator’s resolution, that they infringe his freedom of expression.

4. Feb 2020 at 0:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff