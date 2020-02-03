Slovakia sends its 14th MEP to Brussels after Brexit

Miriam Lexmann is a Christian Democrat.

Slovakia is one of 14 EU member states that have gained an additional seat in the European Parliament (EP) after 73 British MEPs left due to Brexit.

Miriam Lexmann from the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) became Slovakia’s 14th MEP from February 1. She will join the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels.

“There is nothing to celebrate after Britain left the EU, and tears will not help us,” she said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Lexmann wants to focus on how competences are divided between the EU and member states, saying tax-, culture-, and ethics-related questions must remain in the hands of EU members states, as reported by the TASR newswire.

A later start

Christian Democrat Lexmann, who used to work in the Council of Europe, could have sat in the EP from a much earlier date.

KDH turned to the Constitutional Court in June 2019, claiming Lexmann should have been sent to Brussels as Slovakia’s 13th MEP instead of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MEP Eugen Jurzyca.

Both parties won two EP seats in the May 2019 EP elections. KDH won 9.69 percent and SaS 9.62 percent, but Lexmann won less votes than Jurzyca.

Yet, an amendment to the law on the conditions of exercise of the right to vote from January 2019 and the State Election Commission's decision led to Lexmann having to wait until Brexit, not Jurzcyca.

705 MEPs

Lexmann said the party has not received any decision from the Constitutional Court, but they are determined to turn to the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) if necessary.

A total of 751 MEPs sat in the EP before Brexit. After 73 British MEPs left at the end of January, 46 seats were cancelled and 27 were redistributed among several countries. There are 705 MEPs today.

