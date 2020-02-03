Items in shopping cart: View
Kuciak murder trial: Expert does not identify murderers on videos 100 percent

Marček to be handled in a separate case.

Marian Kočner attends day 7 of a trial regarding the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on February 3, 2020, in Pezinok. Marian Kočner attends day 7 of a trial regarding the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on February 3, 2020, in Pezinok. (Source: Sme)

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok held the seventh day of the trial regarding the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

Anthropology experts, who studied video footage from public security cameras in Veľká Mača where the couple lived, made on February 21, 2018 and on other days, were supposed to say whether the men in the recordings were identical to Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó. Both are accused in the case alongside Alena Zsuzsová and Marian Kočner. Zoltán Andruskó, who had admitted to the murder earlier, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Related articleKuciak murder trial: What has happened so far 

As regards Marček, who has admitted to firing shots at and killing the couple, the senate decided to deal with him in a separate trial to speed up all the proceedings. The court will only decide on how many years he will spend in jail. This should take about two days.

On February 3, other experts in the field of medicine, chemistry and ballistics were heard as well.

Szabó and Marček unconfirmed

3. Feb 2020 at 23:58  | Peter Dlhopolec

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Mental health professionals on Zsuzsová

Only Tomáš Szabó was present at the court on the eighth trial day.

Tomáš Szabó

Decoy games and campaign clashes

Despite not having a proper election programme, Matovič still manages to make Slovakia speechless.

Two Slovaks evacuated from Wuhan quarantined in Banská Bystrica

Coronavirus has not been confirmed in Slovakia.

Medical staff admits two Slovak patients evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to a Banská Bystrica hospital, central Slovakia, on February 3.

What are parties promising ahead of elections?

Some party manifestos are book-length, others still do not have one.

Billboards

