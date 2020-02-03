Kuciak murder trial: Expert does not identify murderers on videos 100 percent

Marček to be handled in a separate case.

Marian Kočner attends day 7 of a trial regarding the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on February 3, 2020, in Pezinok. (Source: Sme)

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok held the seventh day of the trial regarding the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.



Anthropology experts, who studied video footage from public security cameras in Veľká Mača where the couple lived, made on February 21, 2018 and on other days, were supposed to say whether the men in the recordings were identical to Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó. Both are accused in the case alongside Alena Zsuzsová and Marian Kočner. Zoltán Andruskó, who had admitted to the murder earlier, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As regards Marček, who has admitted to firing shots at and killing the couple, the senate decided to deal with him in a separate trial to speed up all the proceedings. The court will only decide on how many years he will spend in jail. This should take about two days.

On February 3, other experts in the field of medicine, chemistry and ballistics were heard as well.

Szabó and Marček unconfirmed

3. Feb 2020 at 23:58 | Peter Dlhopolec