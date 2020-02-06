Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Pressburger Klezmer Band record iconic Slovak song in Yiddish

Listen to the Slovak and Yiddish versions of Čerešne or Karshelekh.

“After all the horrible experiences, stories I cannot even recount, they eventually caught me and took me to Nováky, to a camp,” 94-year old Holocaust survivor Dalma Špitzerová starts her story.

Only after these words does the melancholic, familiar melody of Čerešne (Cherries) begin to unfold.

The song, which was created by Slovak actor Milan Lasica and Slovak musician Jaro Filip in the early eighties, is best known thanks to an interpretation by the Czechoslovak queen of chanson Hana Hegerová. Yet, there are numerous renditions.

The Pressburger Klezmer Band has dressed up the song in a new version. This time it is not sung in Slovak but in Yiddish, and is entitled Karshelekh. The original video, released in late January 2020, tells the true story of a love that was born in a concentration camp.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Feb 2020 at 11:33  | Jana Alexová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College