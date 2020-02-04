Items in shopping cart: View
Foreigners’ Police in Dunajská Streda moves to a new address

A new building stands on Mlynská Street.

Foreigners' Police in Dunajská Streda, southern Slovakia, changes its address on February 4, 2020.Foreigners' Police in Dunajská Streda, southern Slovakia, changes its address on February 4, 2020.(Source: TASR)

The Foreigners’ Police in Dunajská Streda, southern Slovakia, has moved to new and bigger premises.

The building is now located on Mlynská 2/A Street. It was officially handed over and opened on February 4.

“In the last four years, the number of applications has increased by 130 percent,” head of the Office of the Border and Foreigners’ Police (ÚHCP) Ladislav Csémi said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Foreigners’ Police departments across Slovakia handled more than 57,000 applications in 2019.

Last year, new departments were also opened in Žilina, Ružomberok, and Trnava. Other departments, namely in Banská Bystrica, Prešov, Bratislava and Michalovce, were reconstructed.

4. Feb 2020 at 21:39  | Compiled by Spectator staff

