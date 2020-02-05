Fico did not say whether he met with Kočner about GP election

I go to the police like I go to a violin class, he said.

Smer chairman and former PM Robert Fico avoided answering whether he met with the accused Marian Kočner in relation to the election of the general prosecutor.

“If there is something, publish it,” he called on the media asking him the question at his February 4 press conference. He told them not to bother him with nonsense.

Questions were asked after leader of the opposition movement Sme Rodina Boris Kollár said on TV Markíza on Sunday that Fico met with Marian Kočner and former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka. He alleged that they discussed how to divide the prosecutor's office and how Trnka would be elected. Kollár claimed that recordings exist from the meeting.

Fico repeated that he had met Kočner a hundred times at social events organised by the media, who he accused of having "made Kočner social".

When asked whether the police interrogated him in this case, he did not give a clear answer.

“I go to the police like I go to violin classes. I don’t even know what I was interrogated about and when,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

5. Feb 2020 at 13:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff