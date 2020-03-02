Blog: How to cycle across Europe

Briton Graham Norton cycled along the Camino de Santiago and over the Pyrenees before settling in "exotic" Bratislava.

In February, 2017, I sold my smallholding and home of 17 years in southwest Ireland, and returned to my parents' home in the midlands of England for a few weeks before embarking on the journey of a lifetime: a trip across Europe by bicycle.

I could not have known at the time that five months and a couple of thousand kilometres later, I would end up in Bratislava, a city I had barely heard of. In fact, I wasn’t sure where exactly Slovakia was. Little did I know this city would become my home.

How do you cycle across a continent? It is actually not that difficult if you have plenty of time and love cycling. If you can cycle 60-80 kms in a day, all you need to do is to get up the next day and do the same thing again... and again. Pretty soon you will find you have left home a long way behind you and are hooked on slow travel.

Peddling the Camino de Santiago

