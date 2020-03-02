Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Blog: How to cycle across Europe

Briton Graham Norton cycled along the Camino de Santiago and over the Pyrenees before settling in "exotic" Bratislava.

Graham Strouts cycling the Camino de Santiago. Graham Strouts cycling the Camino de Santiago. (Source: Courtesy of G. Strouts)

In February, 2017, I sold my smallholding and home of 17 years in southwest Ireland, and returned to my parents' home in the midlands of England for a few weeks before embarking on the journey of a lifetime: a trip across Europe by bicycle.

I could not have known at the time that five months and a couple of thousand kilometres later, I would end up in Bratislava, a city I had barely heard of. In fact, I wasn’t sure where exactly Slovakia was. Little did I know this city would become my home.

How do you cycle across a continent? It is actually not that difficult if you have plenty of time and love cycling. If you can cycle 60-80 kms in a day, all you need to do is to get up the next day and do the same thing again... and again. Pretty soon you will find you have left home a long way behind you and are hooked on slow travel.

Peddling the Camino de Santiago

2. Mar 2020 at 10:10  | Graham Strouts

